G-20 Finance Chiefs Fail to Adopt Joint Statement

Cape Town, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Top finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies failed to adopt a joint statement at their two-day meeting in Cape Town that ended Thursday, revealing a lack of unity.

While the focus of the meeting was on the extent to which a cooperative stance could be adopted in the face of growing global economic uncertainty due to U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies, the G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs ended their talks without a joint statement for the first time in three meetings since February 2024.

Still, host South Africa released a chair's summary that identified the rise of protectionism as one of the downside risks to the economy and reaffirmed "the commitment to resisting protectionism."

At the meeting, many participants said it is important to maintain a free economy and free trade, avoiding uncertainty and division, according to a senior official of the Japanese Finance Ministry.

The chair's summary indicated support for "a rules-based, nondiscriminatory, fair, open, inclusive, equitable, sustainable and transparent multilateral trading system."

