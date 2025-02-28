Wiretaps by Japan Police Hit Record in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police wiretapped phone calls a record 21,565 times during criminal investigations in 2024, the government said in a report to parliament on Friday.

The previous record of 20,120 times was marked in 2020.

In 2024, wiretaps involved 19 criminal cases, all targeting communications via mobile phones, and led to the arrest of 99 suspects.

The 19 cases included nine cases of drug trafficking, including smuggling, three murder cases involving criminal gangs and two cases of fraud.

Of the intercepted calls, those linked to crimes totaled 1,939.

