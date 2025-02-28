Japan to Digitize Arrest, Search Warrants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government in a cabinet meeting Friday adopted draft legal measures aimed at digitizing criminal investigation and trial procedures including those for the issuance and execution of arrest and search warrants to speed up the procedures.

The government hopes to implement by March 2027 the amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code and relevant rules, which were introduced to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, the same day.

Currently, police and other investigative authorities need to obtain from the court paper warrants to arrest suspects or raid crime-linked places by filing written requests. Sometimes the authorities cannot swiftly get the warrants, also because they have to wait at the courthouse for the completion of paperwork involved.

The law and rule revisions are designed to make it possible to request and issue the warrants online and allow law-enforcement officers to download the obtained warrants on electronic devices such as a tablet and execute them. Digitization of evidential documents and their transmission online will be permitted as well.

The proposed legislation also calls for exceptionally enabling defendants who cannot appear in court due to sickness or disabilities to attend trial hearings remotely, and for approving prosecutors to listen online to what suspects plead and judges to question the accused online to decide whether they should be detained or not. It does not permit online meetings between detained suspects and lawyers, however.

