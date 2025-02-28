Tokyo Retail Rice Price Hits Record High in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The retail price of rice hit a record high in central Tokyo for the eighth straight month in February, reaching 4,363 yen for 5 kilograms, the Japanese internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The price of koshihikari rice rose 4 pct from a month before, making it nearly 80 pct more expensive than a year before, when it was 2,441 yen for 5 kilograms.

Retail rice prices continue to rise amid intensifying competition among major buyers, even though the serious shortage in stores last summer has been resolved.

To ease distribution bottlenecks, the agriculture ministry plans to sell 210,000 tons of stockpiled rice to major buyers. It will first release 150,000 tons of rice, which is expected to become available in stores as early as late March.

It is still unclear if the release increases supply and curbs prices.

