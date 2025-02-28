Prices of 2,343 Food Items to Be Raised in Japan in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of food items whose prices are expected to be raised in March totals 2,343 in Japan, roughly tripling from a year before, a survey by Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Friday.

The survey covered 195 major food makers.

The monthly figure is thus on course to top 2,000 for the first time since October 2024, and the cumulative number in 2025 will exceed 10,000.

"Higher expenses are impacting companies' profits, leaving them with no choice but to pass on the rising costs to prices," an official of the research firm said.

In March, prices will go up for many frozen food items, according to the survey. Ajinomoto Frozen Foods Co. will increase shipment prices of 54 items for household use, including "gyoza" and "shumai" Chines dumplings, by 3 to 10 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]