Japan Govt to Spend Extra 106.8 B. Yen on Noto Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a cabinet meeting Friday to spend an additional 106,843.95 million yen from its fiscal 2024 reserve funds on disaster relief for areas hit by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan. 1, 2024.

It will be the eighth round of relief using the government's budget reserve funds following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake in the peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa, bringing the total to more than 820 billion yen.

The aid this time includes 50 billion yen for a new grant scheme for reconstruction of affected areas. The scheme was established at a meeting of the government's task force for the reconstruction of the peninsula ahead of the cabinet meeting.

The scheme, which was set up at the request of the Ishikawa prefectural government, is designed to be highly flexible in order to respond quickly to policy needs.

Also planned is 42.3 billion yen for disaster waste disposal, as well as 14.6 billion yen for restoration of roads, ports and other infrastructure facilities.

