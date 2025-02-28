LDP Not to Reopen Slush Funds Scandal Probe: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party has no plan to reopen an investigation into a slush funds scandal involving a now-defunct LDP faction.

"The LDP and public prosecutors have already reached a conclusion on this matter, and we are not considering such a thing at present," Ishiba said at a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee after a member of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan called on the LDP to reinvestigate the scandal.

The scandal involves the practice of kicking back fundraising party revenues to member lawmakers by the former LDP faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A former chief accountant of the former Abe faction said Thursday that the faction resumed the kickbacks based on a decision made by four former senior members. But they have denied that they made such a decision.

The four former Abe faction members include former LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura.

