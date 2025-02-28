Japan Ruling Bloc Submits Modified Budget Bill to Parliament

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition submitted a modified fiscal 2025 government budget bill to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Friday.

The revised bill calls for reducing general-account spending in the year starting in April by 343.7 billion yen from the previous proposal, bringing the total to 115,197.8 billion yen.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, aim to clear the bill through the Lower House by Tuesday.

The LDP-Komeito bloc, which commands a minority in the Lower House, held negotiations with major opposition parties to amend the budget bill. While talks with the Democratic Party for the People fell through, the coalition reached an agreement with Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), effectively securing the budget's passage.

It was the first parliamentary revision to an initial government budget through consultations between ruling and opposition parties since 1996 and the first to reduce general-account spending in 70 years.

