Japan, Poland Foreign Chiefs Ink Action Plan on Ukraine Aid

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, on Friday signed a five-year action plan for strengthening bilateral cooperation to support Ukraine, including its postwar reconstruction, in the face of continuing Russian aggression.

The action plan denounces the expanded military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, and says that security in Europe and that in the Indo-Pacific are inseparable. It calls for deeper bilateral collaboration on various areas including the economy, defense and cybersecurity.

"We want to further boost cooperation for maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law," Iwaya said at his meeting with Sikorski in Tokyo.

