15th "Constitutional" Ruling Made for Japan '24 Lower House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Sendai High Court ruled Friday that the October 2024 House of Representatives election was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities, marking the 15th such ruling in a series of similar lawsuits filed across Japan.

Sixteen lawsuits have been filed by two groups of lawyers at 14 high courts and high court branches to invalidate the Lower House general election because of the disparities.

The 16th ruling will be issued by Fukuoka High Court on March 7. The Supreme Court is expected to make a unified decision within this year.

At the Sendai court, Presiding Judge Moriharu Kurasawa said that Lower House constituency demarcation using the so-called Adams method, which is said to reflect population differences relatively accurately, was reasonable. Therefore, the election was "not in a state violating the Constitution," the judge concluded.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]