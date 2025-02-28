Hotel Stays in Japan Hit Record High on Inbound Tourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who stayed at hotels and other accommodation facilities in Japan in 2024 hit a record high for the second consecutive year, thanks to growth in inbound tourism, government data showed Friday.

The cumulative number of people who stayed at accommodation facilities, including "ryokan" Japanese-style inns, last year rose 5.3 pct from 2023 to 650.28 million, according to a preliminary report by the Japan Tourism Agency.

The number of foreign guests surged 38.9 pct to 163.6 million, as Japan attracted a record number of foreign visitors in 2024. In contrast, the number of Japanese guests fell 2.6 pct to 486.68 million.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number, followed by Osaka and Hokkaido. Ishikawa Prefecture posted the sharpest increase, at 36.0 pct, apparently because of a surge in the number of foreign visitors.

Meanwhile, about 70 pct of the total stays by foreigners at such accommodation facilities were in the three major metropolitan areas covering eight prefectures, including Tokyo, Aichi and Osaka.

