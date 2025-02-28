Japan FTC Urges Bic Camera to Pay Subcontractors in Full

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission advised Friday that home electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. not underpay its subcontractors any further.

According to the antimonopoly watchdog, Bic Camera paid 557 million yen less than originally agreed to 51 contract makers of its private-label products including home appliances between July 2023 and August 2024, although the subcontractors did not have any faults.

The company specifically deducted a total of 11 types of costs, such as for sales assistance and expansion, and rebates it required the subcontractors to pay.

Bic Camera is believed to have started cutting payments in 2020, when it began sales of own-brand items

The FTC also warned the firm of the possibility that its payment cuts for suppliers of goods under other brands will be regarded as an abuse of its superior position, a violation of the antimonopoly law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]