Northeast Japan Fire Spreads to 1,200 Hectares

Ofunato, Iwate Pref., Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--A forest fire that broke out Wednesday in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has spread across about 1,200 hectares, the city government said Friday.

The blaze has led to the discovery of a burned body and is believed to have consumed 84 buildings.

Firefighters said that it will be difficult to put out the fire in two or three days.

The size of the fire, if confirmed, is the biggest in Japan since the start of the Heisei era in 1989, outstripping the 1,030-hectare fire that occurred in Kushiro, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, in 1992, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The Ofunato city government has issued evacuation orders for 4,263 people in 1,755 households. As of 6 p.m. Friday, 857 people were evacuated to local public facilities, the city said.

