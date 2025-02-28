Man Indicted over Attacks on LDP Headquarters, PM Office in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors on Friday indicted a 50-year-old man on charges including attempted murder over attacks on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters and the prime minister's office building in Tokyo.

The suspect, Atsunobu Usuda, threw five homemade firebombs at police officers after driving to the front of the LDP headquarters building on the morning of Oct. 19, according to the indictment.

After that, he drove into barriers set up in front of the prime minister's office building some 650 meters away from the LDP headquarters and set fire to the seats of his car with two firebombs.

His car was loaded with some 200 liters of gasoline in 16 plastic containers. Five unused firebombs were also found in the car.

Usuda had at least 12 firebombs at the time, people familiar with the investigations said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]