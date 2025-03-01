Japanese Firms Start Job Seminars for 2026 Graduates

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies started job seminars on Saturday for university students graduating in spring 2026.

Companies have been racing to secure talent amid serious labor shortages by taking steps including raising starting salaries.

Some 160 companies took part in a joint job fair organized by job information provider Mynavi Corp. at the Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba, near Tokyo, on Saturday.

"I want to find a publisher focusing on digital and new businesses," said a third grader at Seitoku University, who attended the event.

A third grader at Nihon University who has already received informal job offers from three companies said, "I will continue job-hunting activities so that I can join a well-known company that is more stable."

