Fujitsu to Withdraw from ATM Production

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. plans to withdraw from the production of automated teller machines around 2030 in response to shrinking demand amid the spread of cashless payments, company officials said Saturday.

The Japanese electronics company started selling ATMs in 1977. It has already been calling on customer financial institutions to switch to other makers' ATMs.

The pullout from ATM production comes as Fujitsu is shifting its focus to technology services including artificial intelligence.

As part of the effort, the company has announced plans to sell shares in Shinko Electric Industries Co., a chip packaging maker, battery maker FDK Corp. and air conditioner maker Fujitsu General Ltd.

