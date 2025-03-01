Nippon Ishin Vows to Push Ruling Bloc into Minority in Upper House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) adopted an action plan on Saturday seeking to push Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition into a minority in the House of Councillors in an election in the summer.

"I will accept any outcome and take responsibility in the end," Nippon Ishin leader Hirofumi Yoshimura said at a party convention in Tokyo, referring to the Upper House election.

The ruling coalition already lost its majority in the House of Representatives, or the Lower House, in last year's election.

Yoshimura said that Nippon Ishin will work hard to follow through on its campaign pledges, including social security reform. He also said the party will promote discussions on amending the country's Constitution, including its war-renouncing Article 9.

Nippon Ishin co-leader Seiji Maehara said that the party has decided to vote in favor of the government's fiscal 2025 budget, based on an agreement with the ruling coalition to modify it.

