Female Assembly Members with Kids Seeing Better Work Conditions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Progress is being made in creating an environment in which female members of local assemblies in Japan can balance political activities with childbirth and childrearing, such as by clearly stipulating the period during which they can take maternity leave.

Meanwhile, as of July 2024, there were 5,187 female municipal assembly members in the country, or only 17.9 pct of the total, suggesting that further efforts need to be made to promote female political participation.

No Leave until Due Date

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]