Ishiba Expresses Concern over Collapse of Trump-Zelenskyy Summit

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday expressed concern over the collapse of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We will make efforts to prevent divisions in the international community and disruptions to the unity of the Group of Seven countries," Ishiba told reporters in Tokyo.

Referring to the heated meeting at the White House, Ishiba said: "It was a pretty emotional exchange. Diplomacy is not just about exchanging emotions."

The two leaders "agree to achieve peace as soon as possible," he said.

Ishiba called for patience and compassion to bring the maximum benefit to both sides. "Such diplomacy must be developed to achieve peace," he said.

