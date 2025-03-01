Japanese Destroyer Passes Through Taiwan Strait in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's destroyer Akizuki passed through the Taiwan Strait in early February, government officials said Saturday, in an apparent move to counter China's aggressive behavior in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

It is the second time that an MSDF vessel has passed through the waters between Taiwan and mainland China since September, when the destroyer Sazanami joined ships from Australia and New Zealand. In the February passage, the Akizuki sailed alone.

The Akizuki participated in a joint exercise with U.S., Australian and Philippine forces in the South China Sea on Feb. 5. The drill was conducted as a maritime cooperative activity to uphold maritime rights under international law.

The United States and some other countries often send naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait to uphold freedom of navigation. Japan had until September refrained from doing so in an effort not to provoke China too much.

