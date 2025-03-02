JR East to Offer Ride-Hailing Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, will offer ride-hailing services using a group firm's rental cars to accommodate customers during hours when taxis and buses are not sufficiently available.

The railway operator will start the services in Minamiboso and Tateyama, cities in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Monday and in Senboku, Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in the second half of this year.

In the Chiba services available from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., the company will accept ride reservations through a mobile app. Several people, mainly JR East employees, will be registered as ride-hailing drivers.

The company's move comes as taxi and bus operators along JR East's railway lines are struggling with a shortage of drivers.

JR East aims to make the lives of residents convenient and promote tourism in areas where it operates. "We want to address regional transportation issues," a company official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]