Documentary of Agent Orange Victim Released in Vietnam

Hanoi, March 3 (Jiji Press)--A documentary film has been released in Vietnam about the surviving one of the twins who were born conjoined after the United States used Agent Orange in the Vietnam War, which ended 50 years ago.

Duc Nguyen, 44, the younger of the twins, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press that the documentary was made with the wish to honor the memory of his elder brother, Viet, who died in 2007.

The film shows Duc's life, including with his wife and twin children, as well as the damage he is believed to have suffered from the defoliant.

The children were named Fuji and Sakura in gratitude to Japan, which supported the surgery to separate Duc and his brother.

Duc said that his brother is still very important to him as he feels his brother within his body. He hopes that all countries will work together to create a positive future instead of sticking to the past.

