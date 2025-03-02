Forest Fire in Northeastern Japan Spreads to 1,800 Hectares

Newsfrom Japan

Ofunato, Iwate Pref., March 2 (Jiji Press)--The forest fire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, spread to about 1,800 hectares on its fifth day on Sunday, with no prospect of when the blaze will be extinguished.

The Ofunato city government's evacuation orders remain in place for 4,596 residents. As of 7 a.m., 1,222 people were taking shelter in school gymnasiums and other facilities.

Thirteen helicopters, including six large ones from the Self-Defense Forces, sprayed water from the air to combat the fire.

Local firefighters said that it is difficult to extinguish the fire due to steep slopes, flammable Japanese cedar trees and strong winds.

The city government has set up evacuation centers at 12 locations.

