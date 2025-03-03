3 Japanese-Directed Films Miss Out on Oscars

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, March 2 (Jiji Press)--All three Japanese-directed films nominated for this year's Academy Awards, including journalist Shiori Ito's "Black Box Diaries," a documentary about sexual assault she suffered, missed out on the Oscars on Sunday.

"Anora" won five Oscars including best picture, best director and best actress in a leading role. The film is about a stripper girl who fell in love with a son of a Russian billionaire.

Also, "The Brutalist," which portrays a Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust and fled to the United States, earned three Oscar wins including best actor in a leading role.

Meanwhile, "Emilia Perez," which had topped with 13 nominations, just won best actress in a supporting role and best original song.

Ito, an icon of the #MeToo movement in Japan, was the first Japanese nominee in documentary feature film.

