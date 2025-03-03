Japan PM Stands on No One's Side in U.S.-Ukraine Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that he will not thrust himself into a row between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I have no intention to stand on either side," Ishiba told a parliamentary meeting after Trump and Zelenskyy failed to sign a natural resources deal at the White House on Friday as they wrangled over U.S. diplomatic policy toward Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I'll make my utmost efforts" to keep the United States involved in bringing peace to the East European nation and to get the Group of Seven major countries united, he said.

Commenting directly on the collapsed U.S.-Ukraine summit, Ishiba said it would be "extremely regrettable" if Zelenskyy's appeal to Trump proves to be unsuccessful.

Ishiba also expressed the view that Trump's harsh words for Zelenskyy reflected his own thoughts about how much burden the United States and its taxpayers should bear, as well as his jittery about what he sees as Ukraine's failure to respond enough to U.S. support.

