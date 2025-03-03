Northeastern Japan Forest Fire Spreads to 2,100 Hectares

Newsfrom Japan

Ofunato, Iwate Pref., March 3 (Jiji Press)--The forest fire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, spread further on Monday, bringing the total area burned to about 2,100 hectares.

Helicopters of local governments and the Self-Defense Forces are spraying water from the air, while firefighters are combating the blaze on the ground.

A total of 4,596 residents in 1,896 households remain subject to an evacuation order. Of them, some 1,200 people were evacuated to shelters.

The fire began on Wednesday afternoon. So far, the burned body of a man has been found.

