Japan Needs Better Environment for Female SDF Members

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Self-Defense Forces still faces challenges in providing a better working environment for female members, although the number of women working for the SDF grew steadily in some 70 years since its launch in 1954.

Specifically, the SDF needs to boost its efforts for promoting more female members to executive posts and preventing sexual harassment.

Although the initially limited roles of female SDF members have been greatly expanded and their working environment improved, the recruitment of new female members has stagnated.

As of the end of March 2024, the number of SDF members stood at 223,511. Women accounted for 19,961, up 1.6-fold from a decade before and accounting for 8.9 pct of the total.

The government has set a target of increasing the proportion of female SDF members to 12 pct in fiscal 2030.

