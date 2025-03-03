Tamaki to Return as DPFP Head after Suspension over Affair

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki will resume his role as leader of the Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People on Tuesday, following his suspension from the post as an in-house penalty over his extramarital affair.

During his suspension, which ends at midnight Monday, the DPFP's talks with the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito over a hike in the taxable annual income threshold fell through, despite Tamaki having called for working with the ruling parties.

The LDP-Komeito coalition, meanwhile, has agreed with another opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) on measures to make high school education free.

Tamaki aims to make up for lost ground ahead of the election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, this summer.

The DPFP leader displayed his hostility toward Nippon Ishin in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, writing that his party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan jointly submitted to parliament a bill to abolish the provisional gasoline tax rate, but that they failed to gain Nippon Ishin's understanding and therefore could not submit it with the party.

