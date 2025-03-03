Snow May Hit Tokyo, Surrounding Areas from Tues. Afternoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Heavy snow is forecast to fall in mountainous areas in the Kanto-Koshin region in central and eastern Japan from Tuesday afternoon, and snow may accumulate even in the southern part of the Kanto area, including Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency warned of possible traffic disruptions due to snow, as a low-pressure system is expected to move east and reach the Pacific coast of the Tokai central region on Wednesday morning.

Some sections of the Tomei, Shin-Tomei and metropolitan expressways may be closed as a precautionary measure to prevent cars from being stranded, according to the transport ministry’s Kanto Regional Development Bureau.

In the 24 hours through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, snowfall of 30 centimeters is forecast for the northern Kanto mountainous area and the Koshin region, 20 centimeters for the Chichibu area of Saitama Prefecture, 15 centimeters for the northern Kanto plain, 10 centimeters for Tokyo’s Tama area and Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture, and 1 centimeter for Tokyo’s 23 wards.

