Prince Hisahito Vows to Fulfill Role at 1st Press Conference

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko and second in line to the throne, attended his first press conference on Monday and vowed to fulfill his role as an adult member of the Imperial Family.

The press conference was held at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo after Prince Hisahito turned 18 last September, reaching the age of majority in Japan.

"I hope to carry out my role as a member of the Imperial Family with the awareness of being an adult member," the prince said at the 30-minute press conference.

The prince began by referring to a forest fire raging in Ofunato in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate, saying, I'd like to express my heartfelt sympathy to those who were affected."

Asked about the Emperor's status as a symbol of the country, the prince echoed the views of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, his grandfather, and Emperor Naruhito, his uncle, that the Emperor should always think of the people.

