Starbucks Coffee Japan Appoints 1st Japanese Female CEO

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd. said Monday that it will have its first Japanese female CEO from April 1.

Hisae Morii, 51, currently chief retail and marketing officer, will be promoted to CEO as incumbent Takafumi Minaguchi, 58, steps down.

Morii joined the Japanese arm of the global coffee chain in 2018 after working at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. She has been in her current position since October 2023.

