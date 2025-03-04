ICJ Judge Iwasawa from Japan Elected as Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

London, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The International Court of Justice said Monday that Judge Yuji Iwasawa from Japan was elected president by his peers.

Iwasawa is the second Japanese to assume the ICJ's presidency, only after Hisashi Owada, the father of Empress Masako, who served as the Hague-based court's president between 2009 and 2012.

Iwasawa's predecessor, Nawaf Salam, resigned in January this year to become prime minister of his country, Lebanon. Under the ICJ rules, Iwasawa will serve as president until Feb. 5, 2027, the originally scheduled end of Salam's term.

Iwasawa became an ICJ judge in June 2018 in a by-election following Owada's retirement. An expert on international law, Iwasawa served as professor at the University of Tokyo and chaired the U.N. Human Rights Committee.

The Hague also has the International Criminal Tribunal, which handles serious international crimes. It is headed by Tomoko Akane, also from Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]