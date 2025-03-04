Japan FY 2025 Modified Budget Bill Clears Lower House Committee

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's modified fiscal 2025 budget bill cleared the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Tuesday.

At the committee's meeting, the budget bill for the fiscal year from April was approved by a majority vote, with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition and opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The bill will be put to a vote by the full Lower House later on Tuesday and will then be sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. The Upper House Budget Committee will begin deliberations on the bill on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government aiming to enact it by the end of this month.

The revised bill calls for reducing general-account spending by 343.7 billion yen from the previous proposal, bringing the total to 115,197.8 billion yen.

It was the first parliamentary revision to an initial government budget through consultations between ruling and opposition parties since 1996 and the first to reduce general-account spending since 1955.

