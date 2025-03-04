DPFP Targets 16 Seats in Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The Democratic Party for the People aims to win at least 16 seats in this summer's House of Councillors election, its leader, Yuichiro Tamaki, said Tuesday.

The DPFP's share in the Upper House would then reach 21 seats, including those that will not be contested in the upcoming election, allowing it to submit bills that require budgetary arrangements, according to Tamaki at a press conference.

"I will take the lead in strengthening the party's preparations for this summer's election," Tamaki said. "We hope to make this summer a time to increase our take-home pay."

The press conference was Tamaki's first since returning as party leader after a three-month suspension over his extramarital affair.

At the beginning of the press conference, Tamaki apologized for causing inconvenience and concern to many people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]