Panel Finds Hyogo Pref.'s Identification of Whistleblower Likely Illegal

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The Hyogo prefectural assembly's special committee on harassment allegations against Governor Motohiko Saito said in a report released Tuesday that the prefectural government's actions that led to the identification of a whistleblower were possibly illegal.

The panel also judged that allegations that Saito excessively scolded prefectural government employees are "largely true."

Committee chief Kenichi Okutani handed the panel's report on the same day to the assembly chairman, Tomoaki Hamada. The report is expected to be adopted at a plenary meeting of the assembly on Wednesday.

In March last year, a former prefectural government official who died in July distributed a document containing allegations against the governor. The prefectural government identified the official as an informer, and the governor called the allegations a "complete lie."

The panel pointed out that the document was highly likely to be subject to the whistleblower protection law, and that such actions as identifying whistleblowers could violate obligations to set protection systems for them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]