Japanese Writer Ayako Sono Dies at 93

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Renowned Japanese writer Ayako Sono, known for many best-selling novels and essays, died of natural causes at a Tokyo hospital Friday. She was 93.

A graduate of the University of the Sacred Heart, Sono married fellow author Shumon Miura in 1953 after they met through self-published literary magazine Shinshicho (New Trend of Thoughts). She was among the group of writers collectively called "the third generation," along with Shusaku Endo and Hiroyuki Agawa.

Her novel "Enrai no Kyakutachi" (Visitors from Afar) was shortlisted for Japan's prestigious Akutagawa literary award in 1954.

Sono, a Tokyo native whose real name was Chizuko Miura, then wrote novels including "Tenjo no Ao" (No Reason for Murder). Also known for her self-help books, Sono penned best-sellers such as "Dare no Tame ni Aisuruka" (For Whom Do You Love?).

Other works of Sono include "Kami no Yogoreta Te" (Tainted Hands of God), a novel, and "Oi no Saikaku" (Wisdom to Grow Old), an essay.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]