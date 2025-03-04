Japan Emperor, Empress Host Italian President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako met Tuesday with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his first daughter at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

They had talks for about 20 minutes through interpreters, including on the frequent occurrence of natural disasters in the two countries in recent years, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

When the president outlined measures to prevent flood disasters in Venice, the Emperor reacted with interest.

The president's daughter noted that the three colors of the Italian national flag were represented in a flower arrangement on a table, and the Emperor said that it had been suggested by the Empress.

A luncheon was attended by 14 people, including Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. They toasted with sake served with traditional Japanese appetizers.

