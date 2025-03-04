Japan to Again Propose "Shodo" Calligraphy for UNESCO Heritage List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--A panel of experts under Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency on Tuesday reselected "shodo" calligraphy as a candidate for UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The government is expected to submit the fresh proposal to UNESCO by the end of this month. The U.N. agency's intergovernmental committee will decide whether to add shodo to the heritage list at a meeting around winter 2026.

The government had proposed adding shodo to the list in March last year, but UNESCO postponed a review of the proposal.

According to the Cultural Affairs Agency, shodo is defined as the act of writing kanji and kana characters using traditional brushstrokes and techniques. It is a social custom in Japan, including being performed for signatures on occasions such as weddings and funerals.

The Council for Cultural Affairs judged that shodo is suitable for informing the world about the diversity and depth of Japanese culture.

