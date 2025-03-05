JR East to Develop E10 Series Shinkansen Train

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, has said that it will start developing a new bullet train series, E10, for the Tohoku Shinkansen Line, which links Tokyo and the Tohoku northeastern region.

The first train from the E10 series, which will succeed the E2 and E5 series trains, is slated to be completed in autumn 2027 ahead of the start of mass production, according to the plan announced Tuesday.

JR East aims to put the next-generation Shinkansen series into commercial service in fiscal 2030, with each E10 train having 10 cars.

Two colors, bright green and dark green, inspired by the mountains in the Tohoku region, will be used for the exterior of the E10 series train.

The new bullet train’s maximum speed will be 320 kilometers per hour, the same as that of the E5 series. For improved earthquake safety, the stopping distance of the E10 series train after the brakes are applied will be 15 pct shorter than that of the current Shinkansen trains.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]