Marketplace App Operator Mercari Enters Smartphone Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Marketplace app operator Mercari Inc. said Tuesday that it has launched a low-cost smartphone service.

The unique part of its service is that users can buy and sell data communication volume among themselves. It is the first time that such a system has been introduced in Japan.

The service offers a 990-yen monthly plan with up to 2 gigabytes of data communication and a 2,390-yen plan with up to 20 gigabytes.

Data volume can be sold and bought in units of 1 gigabyte for 200 yen. Unused volume cannot be carried over to the next month.

Mercari will operate the service as a mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO, leasing NTT Docomo Inc.'s mobile network. It plans to encourage its existing app users to change their carriers to it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]