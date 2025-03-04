Japanese Princess Kako to Visit Brazil in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, will make an official visit to Brazil in early June, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

With Japan and Brazil marking the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the princess in February was invited by the Brazilian government to make a trip over to the South American nation.

During her trip, which is scheduled to last for around two weeks, the princess is expected to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and attend events marking the diplomatic milestone.

Her grandparents, now Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, visited Brazil in 1997, when the Emperor Emeritus was on the throne. In 2018, Princess Kako's older sister, then Princess Mako, now commoner Mako Komuro, also paid a trip to the country.

The Brazilian president is scheduled to visit Japan as a state guest later this month.

