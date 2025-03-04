Japan Industry Minister to Visit U.S. over Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yoji Muto will visit the United States next week amid growing concerns among Japanese companies over U.S. tariffs under the administration of President Donald Trump, it was learned Tuesday.

The Trump administration on Tuesday implemented 25 pct tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional tariff of 10 pct on China. The president has also hinted at possible tariffs on imports of automobiles, steel and aluminum.

During his upcoming visit, Muto is expected to seek to avoid tariffs on Japan through talks with U.S. officials, such as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Regarding U.S. tariffs, a consultation window for Japanese companies set up at the Japan External Trade Organization has received about 200 inquiries so far.

"We will provide careful support while standing by concerned Japanese companies, including small and midsize firms," Muto said at a press conference on Tuesday.

