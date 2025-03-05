Sumitomo Mitsui to Quit Int'l Group Committed to Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. will withdraw from an international framework of banks committed to decorbonizing their operations, in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-fossil fuel policy, according to informed sources.

The decision follows similar moves of major U.S. banks, which came in response to growing criticism within the Trump administration of restrictions to financing the fossil fuel industry.

Sumitomo Mitsui will be the first among Japanese members to quit the framework, the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), and the move may spread to other Japanese member banks. The NZBA is committed to aligning member banks' operations with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

A Sumitomo Mitsui official said the banking group made the decision after considering international trends. Sumitomo Mitsui intends to continue its decarbonization-related initiatives, investments and lending after the withdrawal.

As of Tuesday, 135 financial institutions in 44 countries were members of the NZBA. Japanese members also include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc., Norinchukin Bank and Nomura Holdings Inc.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]