14 Years On: Reconstruction Min. Vows to Address Fukushima Soil Reuse

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese reconstruction minister Tadahiko Ito has pledged to fully tackle issues regarding the reuse of soil from radiation decontamination work after the March 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture.

"It's our responsibility to respond firmly" to such issues, Ito said in an interview with media organizations including Jiji Press on Monday.

Last month, Shiro Izawa, mayor of the Fukushima town of Futaba, one of the host municipalities of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan, indicated that the town would consider using such soil locally.

"It's natural that Futaba residents are concerned," Ito said of the envisaged plan to consider the reuse of the soil first in the town, where there is a large area of soil from decontamination work.

When asked what should be done to promote the disposal of such soil outside the prefecture, Ito said that it is important to foster understanding among the public and that the government will work as one while seeking their understanding.

