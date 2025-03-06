Trash Cans Installed in Nara Park for 1st Time in 40 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Trash cans have been installed in Nara Park, a popular tourist spot known for its many deer, for the first time in some 40 years.

Trash cans had been removed as a measure to protect the park's deer, a state-designated natural monument. But they were put back to combat littering, which became a major problem as visitors increased.

"We've decided to install them to improve convenience for tourists and protect the deer, although there are pros and cons," a Nara prefectural government official said.

According to the prefecture, trash cans were removed from the park in 1985 to stop the deer from eating garbage. The park was kept clean by prefectural workers and volunteers, while visitors were asked to take their garbage home.

However, littering increased as many tourists, especially those from abroad, had trouble finding places to dispose of trash.

