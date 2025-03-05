Trump Says Honda Will Build New Plant in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 4 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump has said in a congressional speech that Japan's Honda Motor Co. will build a new plant in the United States.

The U.S. auto industry "is going to boom," Trump said in his first address to a joint session of Congress in his second term on Tuesday, claiming that tariffs are leading to increased investment in his country.

In response to the speech, a Honda spokesperson said that the company is considering specific steps to deal with Trump's tariff policy.

Meanwhile, Trump said that "Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner" over natural gas development in Alaska.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]