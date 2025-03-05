Japan Lawmaker Addresses Nuke Ban Treaty Meeting for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese lawmaker spoke at a meeting of signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons for the first time as he attended the third conference in New York on Tuesday.

Shinji Morimoto, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, elected from the Hiroshima prefectural constituency, called for the abolition of nuclear weapons as a representative of a nongovernmental organization amid the Japanese government's absence.

"Nuclear weapons and humanity cannot coexist," Morimoto from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan stressed at a panel discussion, noting that there are people still suffering from the influence of radiation even nearly 80 years after the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

From Japan, Morimoto and five other Upper House lawmakers are attending the meeting, which runs until Friday. On Monday, they exchanged views with lawmakers from other nonsignatories, including France and Canada.

