Forest Fire Burns 9 Pct of Ofunato in Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., March 5 (Jiji Press)--The forest fire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, has burned some 2,900 hectares, or 9 pct of the total area of the northeastern Japan city, as of Wednesday, an increase of 300 hectares from the previous day, according to local sources.

It rained in the city for the first time since the fire began on Feb. 26. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency's Morioka Local Meteorological Office, the southern part of the prefecture's coast, including Ofunato, is forecast to have up to 40 millimeters of rain in the 24 hours to noon Thursday.

Since the fire started, the burned body of a man in the city has been found. The city said Wednesday that it had confirmed damage to 78 buildings, including houses.

A total of 4,596 people from 1,896 households are under evacuation orders, and about 1,200 people are staying in shelters.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]