Trump Tariffs Seen Impacting Global Economy: BOJ Uchida

Shizuoka, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariff policy is likely to have an impact on the global economy.

The future course of Trump's policies and "expectations regarding them will have an impact on business and household sentiment not only in the United States but also around the world, and on developments in global financial and capital markets," Uchida said in a speech in the central Japan city of Shizuoka. "Uncertainties regarding the global economy remain high, and due attention continues to be warranted here."

The deputy governor of the Japanese central bank said that "the U.S. economy is in a well-balanced state" as inflation is slowing down. But he added that "the policies of the new administration" in Washington "can affect both economic activity and prices," and pointed out that "geopolitical tensions also remain heightened."

Even after the central bank raised its policy interest rate to around 0.5 pct in its January policy-setting meeting, "accommodative financial conditions have continued to firmly support the (Japanese) economy," he said.

"If the (BOJ's) outlook for economic activity and prices...is realized, the bank will accordingly continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation," he continued, reiterating the central bank's position on future policy.

