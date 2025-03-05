Hiroshima Court Rejects Request for Ikata Reactor Injunction

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima District Court on Wednesday rejected a lawsuit seeking an injunction against the operation of the No. 3 reactor at Shikoku Electric Power Co.'s Ikata nuclear plant in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan.

In ruling on the suit filed by 337 people, including residents of Hiroshima Prefecture, near Ehime, presiding judge Kazumi Ohama said, "It cannot be said that there is a specific danger that violates the lives of the plaintiffs."

The plaintiffs, who question the plant's safety, plan to appeal the ruling.

Regarding the Ikata plant, Oita District Court dismissed a similar lawsuit in March last year, and Matsuyama District Court is set to rule on another suit on March 18. Yet another suit is ongoing at the Iwakuni branch of Yamaguchi District Court.

The main issues in the Hiroshima lawsuit were the assessment of earthquake and volcanic eruption risks and measures to deal with these risks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]